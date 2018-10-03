September 27, 1939 - September 30, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Bernard "Bernie" Partoll, 79, Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Bernie was born on September 27, 1939 in Palos Park, IL, to Joseph and Mary (Schmid) Partoll. Bernie and his family moved to Whitewater in 1956. He was a member of Coach Crummey's championship football team, referred to as "the team with a heart." Bernie excelled in athletics, lettering in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1958, and was offered an athletic scholarship, but instead chose to take over the family farm. Bernie took his small farm and grew it into a successful farming business that is still thriving today under the direction of his son, Philip. On September 28, 1963, he married the love of his life, June Deuel, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Palmyra. They just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Bernie and June enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, and fishing, as well as annual trips to Canada with their family.
Bernie is survived by his wife, June; children: Philip (Lori) Partoll, of Whitewater, Lyn (David) Meske, of Knoxville, TN, Janet (John) Dettmann, of Madison, Tina (Tom) Lechnir, of Kimberly, WI; grandchildren: Devon (Blake, fiance), Peighton, Zach, Drew, Alex, Jordan; brother, John (Deanna) Partoll, Rome, WI; sister, Mary (Russell) Wickler, Palmyra. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph Partoll.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 7, at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, October 8, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190.
