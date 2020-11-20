Benjamin L. Schwab

June 2, 1929 - November 17, 2020
Janesville, WI - Benjamin, "Benny" L Schwab, 91 of Janesville, passed away Tues November 17th at Mercy Hospital. He was born June 2, 1929 in Lyndon Station, WI to the late Benjamin and Geneva (Nate) Schwab, Sr.
Benny served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On August 21, 1954 he married the love of his life Bernice (Schneider) in Lyndon Station, WI and moved to Janesville shortly after. He began his career at GM where he worked for almost 50 years as a pipefitter.
Benjamin was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Parish in Janesville. In 1973, along with a group of friends and parishioners, organized the very first Bingo at St. Pat's which continued for over 40 years. Together, they not only raised proceeds for the school but created an event that many people enjoyed. He volunteered every Saturday and loved every minute of it, rarely missing a night.
Over the last few years Benjamin took loving care of his sweetie and enjoyed going to Casinos with his very special granddaughter Rachel (Arik) Burdick; he was always ready to go with cash in his billfold and a full tank of gas.
Benjamin is survived by his wife of 66 years Bernice Schwab and their children: Ben, Bob (Cheryl), Jim (Sarah), Linda, Dan, Kevin, and Mike Schwab. Grandchildren: Rachel, Josh, Nathan, Andy, Emily, Liz, Jason, Katie, Tyler, Casey, Ashley, Zachary, James and 17 great grandchildren including Haylie who holds a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson Nathan, who died at birth; siblings William, Homer, Gertrude "Peggy" Anderson, Dutchy Johnson, Elaine Schwab, and Shirley Nehls.
Mass of Christian Burial for Benjamin will be held privately with his family at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020. The Mass will be live streamed on the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home YouTube page, which can be found on Benny's obituary page. Entombment will follow Mass at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be conducted by the Janesville VFW Post #1621. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
Benny had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by many. A special thank you to Father Drew for your love and support and to Huntington Place for taking great care of Benny in his final days.