Delavan, WI - Benjamin E. Dunham, age 93, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva. He was born on March 23, 1929 in Delavan to Herschel and Lucille (Parsons) Dunham. Benjamin graduated from Delavan and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Benjamin was united in marriage to Joanne August on September 18, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Delavan. Joanne passed away on October 22, 2022. Benjamin worked as a car mechanic and drove truck for Bill Means Trucking. Prior to entering the Army and after he returned, he worked at Sta-Rite as an inspector until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and other activities, but the highlight of his life was traveling with his wife in their RV. Benjamin had a deep faith and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Delavan. He also was a member of the Delavan American Legion Post 95.
Benjamin is survived by two daughters, (Dr.) Kathleen (Keith) Martin-English, of Delavan, and Phyllis (Rev. Jack) Gutknecht, of Delavan; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Gutknecht, Rebecca (Tony) Gifford, Nicholas (Dr. Jen) Martin, of Delavan; four great grandchildren, Davey, Jonathan, Will, and Grace; his cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Benjamin is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; sister-in-law, Karen Kempken; a grandson, Jonathan Martin; niece, Sheryl Kempken; nephew, David Kempken; great-nephew, Jackson Heckel; and a cousin.
Graveside Services with military honors will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. Memorials can be directed to First Baptist Church, Delavan, WI. Special thank you to Pastor Betsy Perkins, Dr. Poplar, Golden Years of Lake Geneva, and Aseracare Hospice. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
