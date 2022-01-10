Milton, WI - Benjamin D. Hansen, age 50, passed away on December 28, 2021, at SSM Health Hospital Janesville, WI from complications of COVID-19. Early in Ben's career, he was employed by Northern Illinois Terrazzo & Tile Co., and later Sergenian's Floor Coverings. Beginning in 2007 until the time of his death, Ben worked as a Terrazzo & Tile Setter at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Facilities, Planning, and Management. Ben belonged to the Bricklayers & Allied Craft Workers Union, Local 13 Wisconsin Chapter from 1999-2021. Ben's talents included carpentry, designing custom showers and other custom tile work. He enjoyed helping others with their home remodeling projects. Ben's hobbies included charcoal and wood grilling year-round; and home-cooking with his partner and love of his life Michell; playing bags and darts with his life-long friends; watching Packer football, Brewer baseball, and WI Badgers football and basketball games live and on TV; tinkering with his 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme; and hanging out with his dog Zane.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hansen and Rosemary (DeSalvo) Hansen; his brother, David Hansen; and his grandparents, Meredith and Gladys Hansen and Samuel and Rose DeSalvo. Ben is survived by his partner of over six years, Michell Sass; sister, Laurie (Wesley) Jennings; niece, Elizabeth (Theran) Steindl; and nephew, Jon Jennings; Brooke, Alexis, and Tyler Gille whom Ben was a father figure to; and many close, life-long friends.
The family would like to thank Ben's co-workers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Facilities, Planning, and Management, who selflessly donated their leave to help Ben with expenses including health insurance costs while he was hospitalized.
Funeral services, and a celebration of Ben's life will be held at a later date when weather conditions allow for an outdoor venue and group gathering in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences, and any pictures of Ben can be sent to the family at www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
