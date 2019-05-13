September 5, 1964 - May 8, 2019

Fond Du Lac, WI -- Becky Lynn Lami, age 54, of Fond Du Lac, WI and formerly of Janesville, WI, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in Janesville on September 5, 1964, the daughter of Edward and Ronda (Ehlers) Schwellenbach. Becky graduated from Parker High School in 1982, and attended UW Whitewater. On May 17, 1986, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, she married John P. Lami and together they had two sons. Becky worked at and managed Lions Quick Mart in Janesville, until she and her husband fulfilled their dream of owning their own convenience store. They moved to Fond Du Lac in 1998, where they owned and operated East Shore Minute Mart. Becky was a very hard worker, and devoted many hours to the success of their business. She was very outgoing and friendly, and had a great personality that will be missed by those who knew her. She loved animals, especially their Golden Retrievers, Rocky and Tanner. She also loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, boating, and hunting with her family. She had great pride in her home, and was a fantastic cook, but, most importantly, she was a loving and caring mother.

Becky is survived by her husband, John; her two sons, who she was very proud of, Luke and Jacob; and her parents, Ed and Ronda Schwellenbach of Janesville. She is further survived by her sisters and their spouses: Julie Schwellenbach and her husband, Mike Hietpas of Sun Prairie, WI, Pam and Sam VanBrocklin of Janesville, Lisa and Mark Summerbell of Janesville; and her sister and brother-in-law: Sandi Peters and PJ Lami; as well as many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church, 456 N. Arch St., Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

