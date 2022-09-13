Janesville, WI - Beatrice Wellnitz, age 94, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and loved ones, on September 11, 2022. Beatrice was born on November 26, 1927, in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Peter Stephen Riesterer and Whynita Mary Elizabeth Freiden.
Beatrice leaves behind a rich legacy, and is survived by a loving family that blessed her and her late husband, Joseph, to include children: Herman (Jeanne) Wellnitz, Colleen Hansen, Lucille (Mike) Murphy, Cynthia (Seth) Johnson, Joseph (Patti) Wellnitz, Philip (Patti) Wellnitz, Bernita (Tom) Roth, Francis Wellnitz, and Thomas (Donielle) Wellnitz; and daughters-in-law, Tina Wellnitz and Shelley Wellnitz. In addition to her children, she lives on in the memories of her 46 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. Furthermore, she is survived by her sister, Joan (Jerry) Schafer and sisters-in-law, Adeline and Diana Riesterer.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph Wellnitz, two of her dear sons, Mark Wellnitz and Greg Wellnitz; son-in-law, Doug Hansen; and one precious grandchild, Richard Murphy; as well as her parents, Peter and Whynita Riesterer; brothers: Stephen, Phillip, Leonard, and Raymond; and sister at birth, Mary.
Beatrice lived as an example of dedication, hard-work, and loyalty to her husband, their family, and the life they created. Through her eleven children these characteristics have been passed on to her nearly 100 grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her younger years Beatrice worked various jobs while waiting for her soon-to-be husband to return safely from his overseas service in the U.S. Military. On November 15, 1952, she married Joseph, creating a life that blossomed into a passionate obligation to farming and raising a family. While doing so, she didn't let work get in the way of an evening out dancing or playing euchre with Joe and friends.
Beatrice was a strong woman with a commitment to the Lord as a lifelong Catholic. She prayed the Rosary every day and was frequently heard reciting, "All for the greater honor and glory of God," often after one of her sons made a sarcastic remark. Beatrice never let you leave hungry, sitting you down to a home-cooked meal, served family style, with a side salad that you had to finish before you could eat the homemade apple pie sitting in front of you. As a family woman to the core, every holiday - or excuse for a holiday - was spent with loved ones eating and playing mostly friendly and always competitive sports in the yard or machine shed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A special thank you to Sue, Paula, Jo, Wanda, and Michelle who lovingly cared for Beatrice so she could remain in the comfort of her home, and to Agrace Hospice for providing contentment for Beatrice as she prepared to join her Father in Heaven.
