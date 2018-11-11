Beatrice (Mulks) Jacobs

September 21, 1927 - November 8, 2018

Whitewater, WI -- Beatrice (Mulks) Jacobs passed away on November 8, 2018, at Fairhaven Senior Living, Whitewater, WI. She was born in Eaton, NY, to William and Marie (Elliott) Mulks on September 21, 1927. She was a 1945 graduate of Janesville High School. Bea married Lawrence Jacobs on April 9, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2017. She and Larry farmed most of their married life. Together Bea and Larry had two sons; Daniel (Sally) Jacobs, Atlanta, GA and Gordon Jacobs, Fort Atkinson, WI. Bea was a great mom, friend and inspiration.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Edward (WWII) and Donald; sister, Dorothy (Mulks) Kerley.

She has a surviving sister-in-law, Billie Mae (Runyard) Mulks, Mesa, AZ.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse