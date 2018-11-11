September 21, 1927 - November 8, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Beatrice (Mulks) Jacobs passed away on November 8, 2018, at Fairhaven Senior Living, Whitewater, WI. She was born in Eaton, NY, to William and Marie (Elliott) Mulks on September 21, 1927. She was a 1945 graduate of Janesville High School. Bea married Lawrence Jacobs on April 9, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2017. She and Larry farmed most of their married life. Together Bea and Larry had two sons; Daniel (Sally) Jacobs, Atlanta, GA and Gordon Jacobs, Fort Atkinson, WI. Bea was a great mom, friend and inspiration.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Edward (WWII) and Donald; sister, Dorothy (Mulks) Kerley.
She has a surviving sister-in-law, Billie Mae (Runyard) Mulks, Mesa, AZ.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
