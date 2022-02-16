Janesville, WI - Beatrice Luella Pake, age 101, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2022 just shy of her 102nd birthday. Beatrice was a life-long Janesville resident and was born on February 16, 1920, the daughter of Edward and Tressa (Bumgarner) Bohlman. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1938. She married the love of her life, Floyd Pake on September 12, 1941. They were blessed with four children: James, Carolyn, Cynthia and Patricia.
Beatrice was formerly employed by Bostwick's Department Store, Hagen's and Lisa's Clothing Stores and Fannie May's Candy Store prior to becoming the head switchboard operator at the Rock County Courthouse, a position she held until she retired. Above all else, the most important thing in Bea's life were her family, her friends and her neighbors. She had a special place in her heart for each of them.
Beatrice Pake is survived by her children: James (Linda) Pake of La Crosse, WI, Carolyn (Robert) Davidson of Madison, WI, Cynthia Mc Cullough of Dublin, OH, Patricia Cantwell of Janesville; grandchildren: Stephanie (Michael) Thompson-Pyser, Emily (Craig Holler) Davidson, Jessica (Dave) Pergolski, Alex (Anna) Cantwell, Cathy (Ryan) Carlson, Martina (Erik) Lis; great-grandchildren: Orion and Lilly Pergolski, Bryce and Davis Pyser, Gabrielle and Alyse Holler, Elizabeth Carlson, Jack and Izzy Cantwell; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Pake on March 15, 1992. Her parents; her sister, Irene Woodman; her brothers, Norman and Frank Bohlman; and her son-in-law, Brad Cantwell also preceded her in death.
A private celebration of life for family will be held at a later date. Private entombment will be in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Beatrice Pake's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Beatrice Pake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.