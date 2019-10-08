- September 25, 2019

New Berlin, WI -- With deep sadness we announce the passing of Beatrice Ann Hartin, loving and devoted mother and a friend to all whose lives she touched, on September 25, 2019. She left us while resting peacefully at her residence in New Berlin, WI. She was 95 years old. Born in Evansville, WI, in 1924, she witnessed and adapted to incredible changes to her world. She met and married the love of her life, Donald Hartin, in 1947. They settled in Footville, WI, where they lived happily for 60 years. Betty lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, and nurse. She graduated from Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee, in 1945. She was a member of the Cadet Nursing Corps during WWII. She went on to private duty positions (she liked Dr. Sorkin in Evansville, WI, the most) and ended her career teaching nurses aids. Nursing was her profession but taking care of any person in need was her passion. She loved cooking, traveling, and especially camping with family. The garden was her happy place, surrounded by purple baby iris. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values in her children that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. All who loved her will never forget her wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for others.

She was the loving mother to: Randy (Janet), Tom (Carol), Patty (Steve), JoAnne (Joe), and Teri (Cliff); she was the proud grandmother to: Sara, Jeff, Derek, Greg, Katie, and Matt; and she was great grandmother to twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Donald; and her eldest son, Randy.

Per her wishes her remains have been donated to the Medical College in Milwaukee. She continues to give. A Celebration of Life for immediate family members will take place at a future date.