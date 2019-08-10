June 26, 1932 - July 26, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Beatrice A. Dale, 87, a lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, WI, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Golden Years Nursing Home in Lake Geneva. The former Beatrice Anne Van Dyke was born in Linn Township, WI on June 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Henry and Eva (Schlentz) Van Dyke. She attended Locust Grove School in Linn Township, a one room school, and graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1949. Following graduation, she attended Wisconsin Teachers College in Milwaukee. On September 6, 1952, in Lake Geneva, she was united in marriage to Ralph Dale; he preceded her in death September 10, 2012. Bea had been a substitute teacher for many years, and she had been a real estate broker. She managed Van Dyke's Boats and Motel in Buttons Bay for many years, and she also was the bookkeeper for Walter Dale Inc. She was the first female Alderman in the City of Lake Geneva, and the first female Mayor in Lake Geneva. Bea was an active member of the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church. She was a member of Frank Kresen American Legion Post #24 Auxiliary. She had served on the Lake Geneva Joint 1 School Board, and the Lake Geneva Charter School Board. She was She was active with the Christian Arts Center and the Lakeland Players. She served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and served on the council level.

Bea is survived by two children, Mary (Ed) Zwiebel and Robert (Carolyn Knop) Dale; two grandchildren, Bradford (Nicole) Champeny and Robert (Alicia) Champeny; four great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Tyler, Fiona and Lilly Champeny; and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Peter Van Dyke; sister, Gloria Ringle; two nieces, Nancy Dean Lepgold and Colleen Ringel.

Services for Bea will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services; Reverend Heather Brewer of Lake Geneva United Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral Home. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are requested in Bea's name to the Lake Geneva United Methodist Church. To sign the online guest registry, go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com