Basil J. Dewey

September 6, 1943 - April 5, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Basil J. Dewey, age 75, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Janesville, died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Dycora Transitional Health & Living, Fort Atkinson. He was born in Janesville on September 6, 1943, the son of Floyd and Eleanor (Kauffman) Dewey. Basil enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as a cook during his 2 tours in Vietnam. After his military service, he worked as a Journeyman Welder for Fairbanks Morse for over 20 years, and later was employed with Van Galder Bus Co. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Basil is survived by his two sisters, Mary El Dewey of Gainesville, FL and Kittie Lee of Janesville; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Philomena Dewey, John Dewey and Christopher Dewey.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Fr. Pete Auer officiating. Burial will follow at Fulton Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.