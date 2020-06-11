Barry "Bear" Huppert

November 30, 1951 - June 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barry A. Huppert, "Bear", age 68, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Ft. Atkinson on November 30, 1951, the son of Harlow and Rosemary (Wandschneider) Huppert. He served in the U.S. Navy. Barry married Jane Wenzel on August 27, 1993. Barry always had a serious need for speed in his life, whether it be land or water. This included snowmobile ice drag racing with his Snow Twister, stock car racing, and fast boats. His love of cars continued when he got his 1972 Chevy Nova. He modified it for racing, created a custom color and painted it himself. He loved to drag race it. His Nova was his Pride and Joy!
Bear also had a quieter side to him. He enjoyed the fall weather for bow and gun seasons. Hunting with his brothers and son was something he always looked forward to. Bear also had a love for dogs, having had many in his lifetime, and currently having Slick, Byron, and Yenko.
In later years Bear looked forward to getting out to listen to his brother Greg "General" at one his gigs. Even in the late stages of the disease, he continued to sing every song along with General. It warmed many hearts to see him enjoying himself that way.
Barry is survived by his loving wife, Jane; three children: Heather Woolsey, Alyssa (Jake) Peterson, and Brian (Ashli) Huppert; four grandchildren: Meghan, Katlynne, Emmarie and Henry; four siblings: Roger (Mary Jo) Reents, Darrell Reents, Scott Reents (Kris Hadley), and Cindy (Randy) Pingel; many nieces and nephews; his best friends, Larry Otto and Denny Sherer. He was preceded in death by his parents; step father, Ray Reents; brothers, Denny Reents and Greg Huppert; and sisters-in-law, Vicki Reents and Jeanne Reents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Bear never passed up a cold Miller Lite. Always saying "I got time for one more".
"Life's Journey is not to arrive at the grave in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting Holy ****.... what a helluva ride!"