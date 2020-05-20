May 15, 1944 - May 17, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Barbara Schoff Wheelock, age 76, of Delavan, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Barb was born on May 15, 1944 to Clyde and Harriet (Measom) Schoff in Oak Park, IL . She graduated from Blackburn College with a degree in elementary education, and earned her master's degree from Northern Illinois University to become a reading specialist. Barb taught first grade in suburban Chicago, and started a tutoring program for inner-city Chicago kids in the early 1970s.
She married Dale Wheelock on November 29, 1975 in Woodstock, IL. When they moved to their Delavan farm in 1977, Barb taught at Wileman and Shadowlawn elementary schools. Although she stepped away from the classroom to raise their three daughters, her love of reading and teaching were evident throughout her many activities. Barb was one of the first teachers in the school district's Gifted and Talented program, helped create the Darien School PTO, co-founded the Walworth County Genealogical Society, taught beginning clogging lessons, co-founded Harvesters 4-H club, tutored children in reading and was active in the United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Delavan.
She was first elected Darien Town Clerk in 1991 and served in that position for 18 years until her retirement in 2009. When she started as Town Clerk, she worked with a typewriter out of her home. When she retired, the Town Hall had wireless internet and electronic voting equipment. During her tenure as Town Clerk and election official, Barb spent many late nights supervising elections. She avidly encouraged her family members to vote in every election.
Barb is survived by her husband, Dale of Delavan; three daughters: Beth (James) Tallon of Janesville, Lisa (Brian) Wheelock-Roney of Delavan, and Karen (Ben) Altensey of Madison; three sisters: Ruth Schoff, Joan Schmidt and Susan Schoff; two grandsons, Archer and Declan Tallon; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Junior Roney.
Private graveside services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting with arrangements. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to the youth programs of the Delavan United Church of Christ (Congregational), which benefit children throughout the community.
The Wheelock family extends sincere thanks to the staff at Azura Memory Care in Clinton, Mercy Hospital in Janesville and Agrace Hospice in Janesville.