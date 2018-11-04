Barbara Saunders

March 10, 1940 - October 23, 2018
Milton, WI -- Barbara (Louise) Crandall Saunders was born in North Hornell, NY on March 10, 1940, the eldest of five children born to Dr. Burton B. and Carol Davis Crandall. She grew up in Alfred, NY, finished high school in Fayetteville, NY, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Syracuse University in 1962. She received a Master's Degree in Counseling from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater in 1990. On June 24, 1962 she married Herbert E. Saunders in Verona, NY. Barbara and Herb were blessed with three children: Brian, Peggy Sue, and Michael. She taught first grade in various public schools in New York State, and later did substitute teaching in Plainfield, NJ. Barbara was an accomplished pianist, and taught piano lessons for over 40 years. After studying organ, she was the organist in several churches. She was the Director of Music at the Reformed Church, North Branch, NJ, and, most recently, enjoyed a 30 year ministry as Director of Music at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton, WI. Barbara was a gifted counselor, and because of her compassion and servant gifts, people seemed to be drawn to her for advice and encouragement.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Herbert; and three children: Brian (Heidi), Peggy Sue and Michael (Heather) Saunders; and brothers: David, Brandon, and Stephen Crandall. She was loved by her six grandchildren: Aaron, Nicholas, Kailey, Rachael, Ella and Tyler. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Brian.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton, WI, on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 4 p.m., after a Family Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Madison Seventh Day Baptist Church; the Carbone Cancer Center at UW Hospital; or Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek, WI. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
