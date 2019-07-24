Barbara Ozburn

October 28, 1936 - July 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Barbara Westhoff Ozburn, 82, died peacefully at home in Janesville, on July 21, 2019, after a long and happy life. Barbara was born on October 28, 1936 in Oak Park, IL, to Fred and Marie Westhoff. She grew up in Elmhurst, where she attended Immaculate Conception High School. In 1958, she graduated from Webster College in St. Louis, where she was student body president. After college, she worked for the Leo Burnett advertising agency in Chicago, riding the train into town each morning with her dad. During this time, she was introduced by a mutual friend to Bob Ozburn, and they were married on May 20, 1961. Bob and Barbara lived in San Francisco, Janesville, and Los Angeles, before eventually returning to settle in Janesville in 1968. In 1973, Bob and Barbara bought a line of promotional products from the Parker Pen Company, and co-founded Ozburn-Janesville Corporation. Barbara also founded a related company, Daisy Mail Order. Barbara worked long hours alongside Bob to grow what eventually became The Janesville Group. Barbara was dedicated to her Catholic faith, and to helping others through her and Bob's extensive philanthropy. In her younger years, she was active in many school and church projects. She was devoted to Bob, and delighted in her children. She was a full-time mother, who introduced her children to culture and the arts, and encouraged their own creative and academic efforts. Barbara loved flowers and gardening, interior decoration, travel, learning about other people, and finding the perfect gift. She was a strong support to people who were in trouble or in pain.

She leaves behind Bob, her husband of 58 years; her children: Elizabeth (Howard) Sewell of Bainbridge Island, WA; Christopher (Mary) of Austin, TX; Marguerite (John) Norgren of DuPont, WA; and Catherine (Jeff) Barton of Janesville, and their families. Barbara's brothers, Alex Westhoff and Tom (Sue) Westhoff, and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 315 Cherry Street, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting her family. For online condolences, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Barbara's family would like to thank her faithful caregivers from BrightStar and compassionate staff from Agrace, and also her longtime neighbors and friends, Sandy and Dennis Dawiedczyk, for their kindness and care for Barbara.