Barbara Mullett

January 8, 1936 - November 23, 2020
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE− Barbara L. Mullett, age 84, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Madison. She was born in Janesville on January 8, 1936, the daughter of Orville Hanson and Dorothy (Vernie) Bishell. Barbra was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed the congregation. She was an avid reader of all novels, and loved her fury companion, Bella who will greet her in heaven.
Barbara is survived by 2 daughters, Kim Mullett, and Kelli (Laura) Mullett; 1 grandchild, Kade (Erin) Mullett; 3 sisters: Delores Miller, Darlene Unrine, and Karen (DeWayne) Klein; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter; Julie Mullett; 2 brothers-in-law, Ed Miller, and Raymond Unrine; and many other family and friends.
Private services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting with the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com