Beloit, WI -- Barbara Marie Farnum, 84, of Beloit, WI, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Azura Memory Care, Clinton, WI. She was born on February 15, 1936 in Evansville, WI, the daughter of John and Julia (Schupbach) Powers. Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Parkview High School, Orfordville, WI. She married Mark Farnum on November 2, 1962 in Monroe, WI. He predeceased her on November 5, 2010. Barbara was a longtime member of the West Shore Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed sharing bible truths, and her hopes for the future with others.
Survivors include her daughters: Julia (Michael) Bruschi, Lonna (Cal) Demos, and Duanne (Mark) Mecca; son, Joel (Jennifer) Farnum; stepsons: Matthew (Karen) Farnum, Mark (Barbara) Farnum, Peter Farnum, and Paul (Margaret) Farnum; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; sister, Jacqueline Thompson; brothers, James (Lyn) Powers and Roger (Judy) Powers; sister-in-law, Janet Bliss; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Lucas Schuett; and sister, Sharon Powers.
To honor Barbara's wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Azura Memory Care of Clinton, WI, and Beloit Regional Hospice for their loving care.