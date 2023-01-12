Barbara Mae (Ormsbee) "Barb" Glass

May 10, 1933 - January 11, 2023 Fishers, IN - Long-time Janesville resident Barb (Ormsbee) Glass passed away on January 11, 2023 at Hamilton Trace Senior Living, a residential facility in Fishers, IN. She was 89.
Daughter of Glenn (d. 1978) and Leone (d. 1992) Ormsbee, Barb was born on May 10, 1933 and grew up in Janesville along with her younger brother Donald "Don" (b. 1936) and sister Karen "Katie" (1940-1998). Barb attended Janesville public schools, including Roosevelt Junior High and Janesville High School. She married Roger Francis Keating in 1951, who died two years later, and then John Michael Glass in 1958, who preceded her in death in 2004. Between 1967 and 2003, she lived and raised her family in Walworth, returning full-time to Janesville in 2003. Barb moved to the Indianapolis area in 2018 although Janesville was always first in her heart.
Barb is survived by her brother Donald Ormsbee; children: Luanne Oberst (Howard), Kira Cooper (Tim), Eric Glass (Paula), and Jana Walsh (Dennis); eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private interment at Milton Lawns Memorial Park is planned in the spring. The family asks anyone wishing to honor Barb's memory to please make a donation to the Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org/donate) in her name. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.apfelwolfe.com
