Barbara Mae (Ormsbee) "Barb" Glass

May 10, 1933 - January 11, 2023 Fishers, IN - Long-time Janesville resident Barb (Ormsbee) Glass passed away on January 11, 2023 at Hamilton Trace Senior Living, a residential facility in Fishers, IN. She was 89.

Daughter of Glenn (d. 1978) and Leone (d. 1992) Ormsbee, Barb was born on May 10, 1933 and grew up in Janesville along with her younger brother Donald "Don" (b. 1936) and sister Karen "Katie" (1940-1998). Barb attended Janesville public schools, including Roosevelt Junior High and Janesville High School. She married Roger Francis Keating in 1951, who died two years later, and then John Michael Glass in 1958, who preceded her in death in 2004. Between 1967 and 2003, she lived and raised her family in Walworth, returning full-time to Janesville in 2003. Barb moved to the Indianapolis area in 2018 although Janesville was always first in her heart.

