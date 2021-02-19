December 28, 1950 - February 16, 2021
Janesville, WI - Barbara M. Cullen, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Janesville on December 28, 1950, the daughter of Dr. Robert and Katharine (Woodward) Mork. She married Tim Cullen on July 1, 1984, at their home in Janesville. Barb graduated from Craig Senior High School in 1969, and later earned her nursing degree from Blackhawk Technical College. She was a devoted member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Janesville.
Barb loved being a mother and grandmother, and adored spending time with her family who always came first. They created countless memories together that will sustain them for a lifetime. Her family never left her side, including her faithful dog, Pedro.
Her love and generosity extended to anyone she met, including the patients she cared for, her church community, and numerous friends. People were drawn to Barb's social ease. She was able to make natural connections with people and became friends with everyone she encountered. Barb had a creative gift, which was on full display in her gorgeous garden. She was a compassionate soul and found great joy in volunteering for Community Meal, Meals on Wheels, and Crop Walk, among others. Barb was fun, quick witted, and clever, and loved horses, music (especially Motown) and crossword puzzles. She was competitive and athletic, and could hold her own in any sports conversation. She never missed a Packer, Brewer, or Badger game.
Barb is survived by her loving family, including husband, Tim; 3 children: Erin (Shawn) Jacobson, Loren (Brad) Fellows, and Katharine (Riley Grafft) Cullen; 2 stepchildren, Michele (Kent) Mounce and Mark (Ellie) MacKinnis; 3 grandchildren: Cooper Jacobson, Tate Jacobson, and Sloan Fellows; 2 step-grandchildren, Brock and Connor MacKinnis; 2 sisters, Connie (Norm) Nuss and Kathy (Bob) Richards; her nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Timmy Cullen.
A private family service will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ. A celebration of her life and love will be held at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcomed to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or the Rock County YWCA. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Barb's family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors who cared for her at Mercy Hospital and Agrace in Janesville