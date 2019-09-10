March 20, 1947 - August 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Barbara Lynn Pofahl died on August 22, 2019, in Madison, WI. She was born March 20, 1947 to second-generation German and Norwegian immigrants, Nettie Van Winsen and Arnold Hoff, in Janesville. Barbara was best known as a shift leader and union steward at Parker Pen, where she worked for over 25 years until the plant downsized its workforce in the late 1990s. Despite severe depression for the remainder of her life, Barbara found joy in butterflies, angels, and cats.

Barbara is survived by her son, Donald of Janesville; and daughter, Sherry Johnson; her husband, Andrew; and grandson, Marty of Saint Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Donald, Sr.

She was buried at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.