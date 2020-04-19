June 26, 1942 - April 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barbara Lyn Heilman, age 77, of rural Janesville, WI passed away at Evansville Manor Nursing Home on April 15, 2020. She was born in Janesville on June 26, 1942, the daughter of the late Harold Heilman and Mabel (Fenrick) Heilman. After Barbara graduated from Janesville High School in 1960, she was employed at Parker Pen Company until 1965. While at Parker Pen, Barbara was a Miss Penette during the 1963-1964 World's Fair in New York City. She relocated to Milwaukee, WI and met her boyfriend of many years, Patrick O'Leary. In the mid 1970's, Barbara moved back to her childhood home out on the prairie, and worked for Andes Candies in Delavan, WI. She later took a position as a receptionist at the Rock County Health Care Center. Barbara was a member of First Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Barbara is survived by her niece, Michelle (Larry) Buhrow of Janesville; nephew, Steve (Beth) Heilman of Janesville; and nephew, John Heilman of Beloit; her great-nephews, Logan Lind and Ben Heilman; great-nieces, Taylor, Laura, Emily and Olivia Heilman; several Fenrick cousins, and life-long girlfriends. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Heilman; sister-in-law, Kay Heilman; sister, Betty Teegen; and boyfriend, Patrick O'Leary.
Private family services will take place Monday, April 20, 2020, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Burial will follow at the Emerald Grove Cemetery.
