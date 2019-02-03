Barbara Luoma

March 17, 1937 - December 17, 2018

Sun City, AZ -- Barbara Gay (Howard) Luoma passed away at home surrounded by her family on December 17, 2018 at the age of 81. She was born on March 17, 1937 in Beloit, WI, to Ralph and Freda Howard. Barbara graduated from Clinton High School in 1955, and went on to become a registered nurse. Barbara worked as the face of City Hall in DeKalb, IL for many years. She enjoyed her time her immensely. She married Charles R. Luoma on February 14, 1959. Barbara enjoyed her family, entertaining and cooking. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. Anyone that met her truly liked, or most often, instantly loved her for her soft demeanor and caring ways, a true giver.

She is survived by her children, daughter Gaye Bauschka, son Douglas Luoma; and grand-daughter, Taylor Luoma. She is further survived by her sisters, Judith Harsevoort and Cathleen Waite; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck); and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lake Geneva. She will be greatly missed.

