Barbara Louise Bell

April 28, 1947 - October 23, 2018

Webster, WI -- Barbara Louise Bell, age 71, of Webster, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at North Memorial in Minneapolis, MN. Barbara was born in Janesville, WI on April 28, 1947, the daughter of Alvin and Annabelle (Bluhm) Schoonover. Barbara was a very loving and caring grandmother to 26 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Barbara loved to quilt, crochet, knit and color.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Joseph Bell Sr.; children: Anna Miller, Joseph (Rhonda) Bell Jr., Rich (Michelle) Miller, Rich (Janet) Bell, Regina (Bob) Stuhr, Owen (Brenda) Budd and Scott (Heather) Bell; brothers, Marvin Schoonover and Larry (Yvonne) Schoonover; sisters: Helen Cleland, Carol (Jim) Dummer, Diane (Roger) Zygnowiez, Linda (Mike) Kowalski, Cindy (John) Krueger and Theresa (John)Connors; along with many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Donald Gaulke; grandson, Dalton Pearson and greatgrandson, Liam Schmidt; sister, Mildred Fritz.

Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family at P.O. Box 6, Webster, WI 54893

