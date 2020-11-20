Barbara Lervik

December 21, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Beloit, WI - Barbara A. Lervik, age 87, of Beloit, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born in Evansville, Wisconsin on December 21, 1932; the daughter of William and May (Trunkhill) Torpy. After her family moved to Janesville, Barbara graduated from Janesville High School in 1951. Barbara worked for a law firm up until her marriage to her loving husband, Burton Lervik on October 30, 1954; and they celebrated 59 of years of marriage before his passing on March 9, 2014. Barbara and Burt loved traveling, visiting 49 of the 50 states, with her favorite state being Maine, and their most memorable trip was when they traveled to Ireland. Barbara enjoyed watching the Packers, the Badgers, and Notre Dame. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her children: Brad Lervik, Barry (Karen) Lervik, Bruce (Mary) Lervik, Becky (Matt) Ottesen; siblings, Elaine Homan and Jack (Lenice) Covert; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Burt; her parents; son, Blake Lervik; three brothers: Wilbert, Mahlon, and Howard; sister, Lois Burki; and daughter in-law, Thim Lervik.
A private family service was held at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com