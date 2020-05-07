February 21, 1937 - May 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barbara Lee Titus, age 83, passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Alden-Park Strathmoore in Rockford, IL. She was born in Dallas (Barron County), WI on February 21, 1937, the daughter of Olaf Gustav and Lillian (Kulbeck) Lee. She graduated from Barron High School. She lived most of her life in the Janesville area. Barbara married Orvin Titus on April 8, 1956, and they later divorced. Barbara worked at Beloit Memorial Hospital in the billing department. She was a member of the Afton Community Church.
Barbara is survived by her six children: Susanne (John) Desmond, Sheryl Medley, Sarah (Gary) Strunz, Thomas Titus, Timothy (Keri) Titus, and Stacey (Steve) Giddley. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren: Benjamin Gritzmaker, Rebecca (Nick) Guerra, Joseph Laws, Jacob Laws, JoAn Laws, Adam (Priscilla) Strunz, Amanda (Tim) Bauman, Hailey Stevenson, Dylan Titus, Steven (Heather) Linneman, Matthew Titus, Noah Hagy, and Jenna Hagy; 12 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Esther (Henry B.) Olson, Olaf Lawrence (Marlene) Lee, Kenneth Kulbeck (Gloria) Lee and Robert Dean (Susan) Lee; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan (Carl) Thompson; brother, Olaf Bernard Lee; son-in-law, Randy Medley; and nephews, Kevin Olson, Kenneth Lee Jr., and Benjamin Lee.
Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Interment will be in Plymouth Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com