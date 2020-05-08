September 15, 1929 - May 2, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Barbara Lee Essig, 90, of Elkhorn, WI, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Ridgestone Gardens in Elkhorn. She was born September 15, 1929 in Elgin, IL, the daughter to the late Leo and Elsie (Spiegler) Leitner. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1947, third in a class of 400, went on to graduate Cum Laude from Beloit College (Beloit, WI) in 1951. She graduated from Moser Business School (Chicago, IL) also in 1951. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church (Elkhorn), serving over 30 years on the administrative council, and was financial secretary. Barbara sang in school and church choirs and chorales for over 60 years. She attended Geneva Lakes Christian Women's Club, was a volunteer for meals on wheels for 12 years, Elkhorn food pantry (12 years) and Lakeland Health Care Center. She was a Green Bay Packer fan. Barbara had a very active life, enjoyed the social atmosphere of eating out especially at Vasili's Corner Cafe (Elkhorn), and belonged to several breakfast and birthday clubs, many lunch groups and an evening dinner group. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Barbara smiled a lot, had a positive attitude and liked to help others. She liked to tell jokes, had a good sense of humor and enjoyed being with people, a real people person.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, Charles "Chip" (Mary Beth) Essig of Carol Stream, IL and Thomas Manley of Woodstock, IL; one brother, Richard Leitner of Rice Lake, WI; three grandchildren: Kurtis (Bre) Lawrence of Oakland, AK, Jessica (Kris) Piccolo of Highwood, IL, and Kelly (Alberto Ayala) Essig of Carol Stream, IL; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one niece, Janet Krahenbuhl; many friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles "Chuck" in 1980; her daughter, Patricia Lawrence; two sister-in-laws; and a niece.
To honor her wishes, there will be no formal funeral services. Following cremation, there will be a private family graveside service at Acacia Park Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Memorial may be made in Barbara's name to Bethel United Methodist Church, W5110 Cty Rd A Elkhorn, WI 53121, or a charity of your choice. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for Essig Family.
A special thank you to Barbara's family, friends and to the members and friends of Bethel United Methodist Church, all who helped her so much during her very difficult circumstances.