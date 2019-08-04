February 24, 1931 - July 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Barbara L. Johnson, age 88, of Janesville, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lincolnshire Place in Rockford. She was born in Hillsboro, WI, on February 24, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Mildred Walker. Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Janesville High School. Barbara was married to her loving husband, Richard H. Johnson in 1951, and they spent 66 wonderful years together, before his passing on December 19, 2017. Richard and Barbara were faithful members of First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Barbara will always be remembered as our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her son, James (Rose) Johnson of Loves Park; daughters: Julie Westenberger of Franktown, CO, and Carrie (Steve) Harris of Rockford; five grandchildren: Chad Johnson, Amy Johnson, Dominique Westenberger, Jacob Westenberger, and Christine Harris; and five great-grandchildren. Barbara is predeceased by her parents; husband, Richard; and sister, Beverly Walker.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.