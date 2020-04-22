April 23, 1953 - April 16, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Barbara L. Clark, age 66, of Edgerton, passed away on April 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Edgerton on April 23, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Joyce (Steindl) Babcock. She was a 1971 graduate of Edgerton High School. She worked for Data Dimensions in Data Entry for years, and had also worked for Wal-Mart in Janesville. She enjoyed visiting with friends, her butterfly garden, but especially with her grandchildren. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton.
She is survived by two sons, Jason (Jessica) Clark and Brandon Clark, both of Edgerton; three grandchildren: Daniel, Justin and Robert Clark; brother, Robert (Candy) Babcock, Jr; sister, Brenda (Lynn) Babcock; nieces, Jesi (Chad) Vroman and Breonna (Chris) Pitera; nephew, Travis (Jessica) Babcock; and special friend, Jim Stephens; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Daniel Babcock
Barb's family will be having a private Memorial Service with Rev. Eric Jelinek officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. Memorials may be made in Barb's name to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. For online obituary and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice Care for all the loving care they gave to Barb and her family.