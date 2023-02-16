Barbara L Anderson

April 24, 1939 - February 13, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Barbara L. Anderson age 83 of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Barb was born on April 24, 1939, to Robert and Isabelle Lloyd (Urbanowski) in Janesville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1957 and soon went on to marry Ivan "Andy" Anderson on September 27, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville.