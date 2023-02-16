Edgerton, WI - Barbara L. Anderson age 83 of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Barb was born on April 24, 1939, to Robert and Isabelle Lloyd (Urbanowski) in Janesville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1957 and soon went on to marry Ivan "Andy" Anderson on September 27, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville.
She worked as a registered nurse, a stay-at-home mom and then at General Motors as an assembler. She and Andy raised 4 boys: Robert, Brad, Blaine, and Edward at their riverside home in Edgerton.
In addition to good times with her family Barb enjoyed planting her massive garden, fishing, turkey hunting, snowmobiling and a good game of euchre. In her quiet time, she loved to mow her lawn, read novels and top off her bird feeders. Dear to her heart was spending time with her nursing school sisterhood as well as her extended family within the Lloyd's and Carlson's.
Barb is survived by her children, Robert twice widowed (Barb and Eileen), Brad widowed (Toni), Blaine (Donna), and Edward (Renee), siblings George (Vickie) Lloyd, Gene (Sue) Lloyd, Sheldon Lloyd and William (Joni) Lloyd, grandchildren Ivan (Ashley), Trevor (Rebecca), Sydnie, Avery, Bonnie, Brett (Katie) and 3 great-grandchildren. Barb is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ivan and her sister-in-law Connie.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 18, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at the church with burial to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Milton. A "Celebration of Life" luncheon will be held after the burial at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus Street, Milton and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to Rotary Gardens of Janesville in Barbara's name. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
