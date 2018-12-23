Barbara Kutz

March 25, 1938 - December 19, 2018

Muskego, WI -- Barbara Kutz, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Tudor Oaks Health Center in Muskego, WI. She was born in Walker, MN, on March 25, 1938, the daughter of Allen and Lura (Dickinson) Oberley. She married Wayne A. Kutz on July 27, 1957, in Waukesha, and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2004. Barbara was a devoted wife and mother to her children.

Barbara is survived by her four children: Deborah (Fred) Oswald, Edward (Darlene) Kutz, Rose (Bill) Frazier, and Russell Kutz; 11 grandchildren: Jon (Sarah) Oswald, Greg (Sarah) Oswald, Mike Oswald, Edward Kutz, Robert (Shantay) Kutz, Emily Frazier, Jeff Kutz, Kristen (Scott) Spears, Jason Lunsford, Josh Becker, and Sarah Becker; six great-grandchildren; two siblings, Janice (Donald) Wakefield and Eugene (Elaine) Oberley; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings: Donna Buhrow, Raymond Oberley, Richard Oberley, and Audrey Severson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Janesville, WI. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Thursday. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Our family would like to thank Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community, and especially those that directly took care of Mom. We are overwhelmed by your compassion. Mom could not have been in a better place. Not only was she cared for, but she was loved. We will never forget that.

