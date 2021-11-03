Pell Lake, WI - Barbara J. Cunningham, 75, of the Pell Lake area passed away at Lakeland Medical Center on October 21, 2021.
Born Barbara Jo Robinson to the late Kenneth and Louise (Heiden) Robinson in Elkhorn, Wisconsin in September of 1946.Barbara was a member of the graduating class of 1964 from Badger High School in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.On June 8th, 1968, Barbara was married to Paul Cunningham at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.
Barbara was a lady who just loved life.Barbara was a scrap booker, made homemade Christmas ornaments, she counted cross stitch, and loved making homemade cards.Barbara was a member of the mother's club; she was an advocate for the Reading is Fundamental program.Barbara loved to travel, taking many trips with her family.Whether it was cruising on a ship or traveling in the car, stopping by a local casino, or traveling down Route 66, for Barbara it was about the memories and the people she was with more than the destination.The most important thing in Barbara's life was family, especially her great-granddaughter Keelia.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul.Three children: Corey Cunningham of Pell Lake, Wisconsin; Brent Cunningham of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and Kathleen Harms of Delavan, Wisconsin all survive Barbara.One Grandchild: Ryan (Kirstie) Cunningham and one great grandchild: Keelia Cunningham, along with one sister: Janet McLearren all survive Barbara.Barbara was preceded in death by her parent and two brothers: Joseph and Kenneth.
Services for Barbara will be held on Saturday November 6that 11:00am in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home.Burial will immediately follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.Visitation will be held on Friday November 5th, from 4:00pm till 6:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Barbara's name to the Mayo Clinic.A link has been provided on the funeral home's website.