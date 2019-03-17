Barbara Jean Schmidt

July 3, 1930 - March 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Barbara Jean Schmidt, age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Born July 3, 1930 in Fox Lake, she was the daughter of the late John and Goldie Hoffman, and was a graduate of Fox Lake High School. In 1958, Barbara moved to Janesville with her husband Robert, a popular vocalist for weddings and funerals throughout South Central Wisconsin for over 40 years. While she considered herself primarily a homemaker, Barbara had several vocations throughout her life. She was a part time piano teacher while still a young woman in Fox Lake, and taught ballroom dancing in Janesville in the early 1960s. In 1968, Barbara and Robert purchased one of the oldest historical homes in Janesville, and began a lifelong project of restoring it to an accurate mid 19th century form. A lifelong interest in early American architecture, landscaping, furniture and collectables made Barbara a sought-after authority and consultant among a variety of friends and colleagues.

Barbara is survived by her brother, John (Marion) of Elkhorn, WI; children: Robert (Stevie) Schmidt of Libertyville, IL, Randy (Mary) Schmidt of Fort Wayne, IN, Tamara (Eric) Berge of Burnsville, MN; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2014.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the SCHNEIDER LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A private family burial to take place in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Barbara's honor to the American Cancer Society. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

