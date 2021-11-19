Elkhorn, WI - Barbara Jean Martinson, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center. She was born April 12, 1940 in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of the late Melvin and Evelyn (Anderson) Martinson. Barbara worked as a waitress at the Townhouse and later at Abell's in Elkhorn. She loved to host family gatherings and always made special holiday cookies.
Barbara is survived by her special friend of 28 years, William "Bill" Vincent, her four children; Randy Johnson, Kerry Johnson, Trudy Peters and Jeanne (Ed) Semo seven grandchildren; Toni, Kara, Kenny, Courtney, Kayla, Emma and Danny, three step-grandchildren; Jarrod, Travis and Angela, six great-grandchildren, and her four siblings; Dennis (Diane) Martinson, Jim (Carol) Martinson, Jill (Richard) Nichols, and Peggy Martinson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of Life Gathering will be 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI 53121. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
