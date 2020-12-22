Barbara Jean Guttschow

May 1, 1926 - December 13, 2020
Walworth, WI - Barbara Jean (Bobbie) Guttschow age 94, of Walworth, Wisconsin was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Barbara was born May 1, 1926 to the late Weston and May (Caught) Waldo in Harvard, Illinois. After graduating from Harvard High School Barbara married Howard Guttschow February 11, 1945 at the Episcopal Church in Harvard, IL. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together.
Barbara grew up on her family dairy farm in Bigfoot, IL and continued farming with Howard in Harvard and Big Foot until their retirement in 1985. Howard and Bobbie spent many wonderful retirement years at their cabin on Lake Gilmore in Minong, Wisconsin until Howard's passing in 2011. She loved to cook, bake pies, breads and cinnamon rolls, to read and do crossword puzzles but most of all loved to fish with Howard and her family. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard.
Barbara is survived by her children Dan (Michelle) Guttschow, Diane (Don) Vierck, Laurie (Roger) Hardt, and Kristine (Mike) Roberts; grandchildren Andy (Peggy) Groell, Jared Vierck, Geoff (Anne) Guttschow, Carrie (Pete) Zimmerman, Cassie Roberts, and Lindsay (Mike) Clarke; and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Guttschow and her sister Mary Jane (Harold) Conn.
Service and interment will be private.
