June 18, 1940 - December 22, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Barbara J. Tanck, age 79, left this earthly realm on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Sturgeon Bay on June 18, 1940, the daughter of Edward and Enid (Campbell) Christensen. She married Calvin Tanck on December 1, 1962, and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2016. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and Director of Nursing at Fairhaven Nursing Home. She loved her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren. She was a very active member of the Bah' Community.

Barbara is survived by her four children: Brenda (Donald) Jameson, Steven (Tammy) Tanck, Tahirih (Wayne) Carr and Calvin (Alicia) Tanck; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com