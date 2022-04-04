Janesville, WI - Barbara J. Snow, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Beloit on September 13, 1949, the daughter of William and Mary (Hutchison) Steinborn. Barb married Duane Snow on June 26, 1971, in Rockton, IL. She worked as an insurance agent and retired in 2012. Barbara was an honorary lifetime member of the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Team. She first started making the team costumes in the mid 70's and continued into the 90's. She was the club's first seamstress. Barb's costumes were known for their quality, fit, and finish. Barb was also an official with National Show Ski Association and developed many programs used today. She officiated for the first 4 World Water Ski Show Tournaments. Barb was inducted into the 2021 Wisconsin Water Ski Hall of Fame. Her personality was always on display at both water ski tournaments and in general. Her shining star was her granddaughter, Madalyne Danielle. Barb would sew costumes, dresses, and specialty clothes for her. Maddy and Barb would get ice cream and sit on the swings and chat. She adored her granddaughter.
Barb is survived by her loving husband, Duane; 3 sons: Jason (Stacy) Snow, Aaron (Jennifer) Snow, and Andy (Emily Peterson) Snow; granddaughter, Madalyne Snow; 3 siblings: Don Steinborn, Marybeth Steinborn, and Mark (Lisa) Steinborn; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Steinborn; and niece, Carrie Steinborn.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Pastor Dan Decker officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Snow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.