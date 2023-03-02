Delavan, WI - Barbara J. Ritchie, age 75, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born in Spooner, WI on May 22, 1947 to Francis and Marie (Hong) Miller. Barbara was united in marriage to James Ritchie in 1969 in Baraboo. James passed October 2, 2015. Barbara worked as a nurse for Dr. Woods for 20 years and then worked at Birds Eye in Darien until 2013. She was an active member at St. Andrews Catholic Church. She also belonged to the Walworth County Travel Club and Delavan Service League. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She attended many of the grandkids events. She will be missed by many lifelong friends.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Christina (Keith) Shimon, of Glenview, IL; her son, James (Toni) Ritchie, of Watertown; four grandchildren, Sarah and Allison Ritchie and Brayden and Ashley Shimon; a sister, Darlene (Jeff) Jonas, of PA; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Wagner, of WI; and also many nieces and nephews.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James; and a sister, Kay Thurow.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. The family wishes to give special thanks to Ridgestone Village and St. Croix Hospice. MONROE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
