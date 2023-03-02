Barbara J. Ritchie

May 22, 1947 - February 28, 2023

Delavan, WI - Barbara J. Ritchie, age 75, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. She was born in Spooner, WI on May 22, 1947 to Francis and Marie (Hong) Miller. Barbara was united in marriage to James Ritchie in 1969 in Baraboo. James passed October 2, 2015. Barbara worked as a nurse for Dr. Woods for 20 years and then worked at Birds Eye in Darien until 2013. She was an active member at St. Andrews Catholic Church. She also belonged to the Walworth County Travel Club and Delavan Service League. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She attended many of the grandkids events. She will be missed by many lifelong friends.

