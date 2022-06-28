Barbara J. Pepper Jun 28, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 20, 1937 - August 28, 2021Janesville, WI - Barbara J. Pepper, age 84, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s Home Janesville on Saturday August 28, 2021.Services to celebrate Barbara’s life will be scheduled for July 9, 2022 at 10 am at Bethel Cemetery (9100-, 9516 County Rd A, Evansville, WI 53536).In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Cargill United Methodist Church 2000 Wesley Ave, Janesville, WI 53545. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now 'Mourn, then fight': Dozens gather in downtown Janesville to protest federal abortion ruling Death notices for June 24, 2022 Death notices for June 22, 2022 Janesville man hospitalized, arrested for fourth OWI after colliding with traffic sign, parked cars Death notices for June 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form