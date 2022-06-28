Barbara J. Pepper

June 20, 1937 - August 28, 2021

Janesville, WI - Barbara J. Pepper, age 84, a longtime Janesville resident, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth’s Home Janesville on Saturday August 28, 2021.

Services to celebrate Barbara’s life will be scheduled for July 9, 2022 at 10 am at Bethel Cemetery (9100-, 9516 County Rd A, Evansville, WI 53536).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara’s name to Cargill United Methodist Church 2000 Wesley Ave, Janesville, WI 53545.