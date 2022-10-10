Barbara J (Linneman) McGrath

Janesville, WI - Barbara (Barb) Jean Linneman McGrath, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Barb was born June 7, 1932, in Janesville to the late Geraldine (Smith) and Robert Linneman. On June 23, 1956, Barb married Thomas E. McGrath at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. Barb and Tom were the first couple married in the new parish church.
Barb's loving and caring heart developed early in her life as she helped care for her younger siblings. Her hard work ethic started at home and were further honed working with her favorite uncle Donny at Swenson's grocery store on Rockport Road at the age of 12. She was so proud to purchase her own 1952 Jeep panel wagon while working at the Parker Pen company. Her love for her family found her cooking, cleaning, washing, ironing, and sewing as she taught those skills to her children. Even with a growing family she returned to work where she used her communication skills as a telephone operator at Sears and Roebuck (think Lily Tomlin - one dingy dingy two dingy dingy). Barb along with Jack LaLane taught her family the importance of exercise and fitness. From playing volleyball with church friends to power walking through neighborhoods and hup and down the basement stairs 20 times a day, Barb seldom sat except for a suntanning session or a cribbage game. Barb was a beautiful woman who had a flare for fashion and a talent for shopping (think sale rack). Her lemon meringue pie and potato salad were hippocanoreously famous but nothing beat her loving back scratches. We will miss our Bushka. She was our sunshine.
Barb is survived by her brothers Thomas (Rickie) Linneman of Lusk, Wyoming, and Michael (Donna) Linneman of Janesville; her sister Patricia (Russ) Wegner of Milton, WI; 4 children, Kim (John, Capt. USN-Ret.) Keilty, of Oklahoma City OK; Kelly (Mark) Hassinger, of Leavenworth, WA; Matt (Kathy) McGrath, and Andy S. (Ann) McGrath, both of Janesville; her beloved grandchildren, Kate (Nick, Lt. Col. USAF) Morgans, Kelly Keilty (HMC, USNR), LCDR Jack (Mekele) Keilty, USN; Hannah Hassinger, Hailey Hassinger, and Tessa Hassinger; Sara McGrath, Carly McGrath, and Jake McGrath; Sam and Erica McGrath; Max and Jenny McGrath; and her great grandchildren Emma Cate, Jennings, and Charlotte Keilty; Mia McGrath, Andrew A. McGrath, and by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband Tom of 62 years, and brother Theodore (Ted).
Memorial services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Nativity of Mary Church, 313 E. Wall St., Janesville, WI. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Monday, October 17 from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org) or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, (petsgohome.org) 4700 S. County Rd G, Janesville, WI. Barb's family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of SSM Hospice, Janesville St. Mary's hospital, and Willowick Assisted Living. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences.
