Barbara J (Linneman) McGrath

June 7, 1932 - October 4, 2022

Janesville, WI - Barbara (Barb) Jean Linneman McGrath, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Barb was born June 7, 1932, in Janesville to the late Geraldine (Smith) and Robert Linneman. On June 23, 1956, Barb married Thomas E. McGrath at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. Barb and Tom were the first couple married in the new parish church.