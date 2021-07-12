November 29, 1936 - July 7, 2021
Janesville, WI - Barbara J. Kronquist, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Cedar Crest Skilled Nursing Home. She was born in Cleveland, OH on November 29, 1936, the daughter of Herbert and Ruth Pearson. She graduated from Collingwood High School and received her RN degree from St. Luke's Hospital both of Cleveland. She met her future husband, Gordon Kronquist, while she was a nurse at St. Luke's and they were married on July 16, 1960.
Barbara returned to her nursing profession teaching a certified nursing assistant course at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville. She was active in the Salvation Army, Cargill UMC choir, and was the first president of the Janesville chapter of the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Guild. However, her favorite volunteer activity was being a volunteer at the Jackson Elementary School in Janesville.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Gordon; 3 children: Andrew of Janesville, Ann Frank (Gary) of Evansville, and Timothy (Kathryn) of Washington DC; 3 grandchildren: Kataryna, Sophia, and Erick Krainyk of Evansville; 2 sisters, Nancy Ullman of Brunswick, OH and Ruth (Lynn) Dieter of Willoughby, OH; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at Cargill United Methodist Church. Memorials are preferred to the Blackhawk Technical College Foundation where a scholarship will be created in Barbara's name or to the YWCA. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Barbara's family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank you to the caring staff at Cedar Crest Skilled Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice Care for the care and support given to her.