August 11, 1938 - December 14, 2019

Brodhead, WI -- Barbara J. Kohl, 81, of Brodhead passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in her home. Born August 11, 1938, in Lafayette County, the daughter of Thomas and Kathryn (Tonkin) Burns. Barb married Forest (Till) Kohl on September 7, 1973; he preceded her in death on August 5, 1998. Barb graduated from Blanchardville, WI. She worked as a nurse's aide at Monroe Manor Nursing Home for many years as well as at Flynn's Bar and Restaurant in Brodhead. She was most recently working as a homecare provider caring for her ladies. Barb was a Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan and would never shy away from making a friendly wager on football pools. She was social, outgoing, and enjoyed playing euchre and in card clubs. Barb loved her family and cherished her grandchildren.

Survived by her children, Rebecca (John) Huffman, and Robert (Joy) Burns; grandchildren: Timothy Huffman, Jennifer Guilbault, Taurie Burns and Blake Burns; great-grandchild, Makayla; sister, Theresa Garrison; and step-children: Curt, Barb, Tari, and many other family members and friends. Barb is also preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister; Mary Torkelson; and step-children: Carol, Steve, Sherry, and Diane.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at D. L. NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Celebration of life will be Saturday, December 21st from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Debs Bar in Brodhead. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.