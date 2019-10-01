December 15, 1933 - September 29, 2019

Milton, WI -- Barbara J. Huber, age 85, of Milton, died on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Huntington Place. She was born in Milton on December 15, 1933, the daughter of the late Leon and Mable (Janseen) Stage. Barbara graduated from Milton Union High School in 1951. On August 25, 1956, Barbara married Albert G. Huber in Cataract, WI. Barbara has been a longtime member of Milton United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star, Oregon Chapter 49. In her younger years, Barbara worked at Highway Trailer and Junction Heating and Plumbing. She retired from GMAD as a quality control inspector, after a dedicated 33-year career. Barbara was also a proud member of UAW Local 95. Barbara enjoyed playing dominoes with the Stoughton girls, going out for dinner, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Barbara was a very pleasant woman, with a positive attitude and a great smile, that will be missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Albert "Snowball" Huber; her children: Mike (Linda) Huber, Gary (Cheri) Huber, Debbie (Brian) Duoss, and Brian (Julie) Huber; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses: Lucille and Ray Buckhold, Norma Jean and Charles Viney, Kenneth and Diane Stage; and her special nephews, Gerald and Keith Buckhold of Marcellus, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Milton United Methodist Church with her nephew Rev. David Huber officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

A very special thank you to Dr. Justin Frey and his staff for the excellent care given to Barbara. Also a warm and grateful thank you to everyone at Huntington Place: Nancy, Cassandra, Angel, Lakita, Nettie, Kianna, Mariah, Susan, Donna, Kayla, Tiemarra, Jackie, Jenny, Danielle, and Kim, for the friendship, care and compassion given to Barbara during her stay at Huntington Place.