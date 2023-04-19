Barbara J. Hensgen

Milton, WI - Barbara J. (Audit Kerchoff) Hensgen, 82, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Edgerton Hospital. Barbara was born to Louis and Olivette Audit on January 7, 1941 in Marinette, WI where she attended grade school until moving to Green Bay in 1956. She graduated from Green Bay West in 1959. She then pursued a Nursing career, attending Mercy School of Nursing in Janesville, WI. She graduated in 1962. In 1963, Barbara married Ken Kerchoff, a Milton native. After graduation from Nursing, she worked at Edgerton Hospital a total of 28 years, holding many positions over the years, retiring as Director of Senior Services which included Administration of Long Term Care. Her husband, Ken, passed away following a long illness in 1986 and her only son, David Kerchoff, perished in a house fire in 1996. Barbara lived in her home on Grass Lake until May of 1994, when she married Gerald Hensgen of Lake Geneva, where they resided for 10 years. In 2004, they returned to Milton to live out their retirement. Gerald passed away in 2014. Barbara loved her home, flowers, and having a good time.
Barbara is survived by her two sisters: Peggy (Bill) Reimer and Linda (Gregory) Bins, 4 nephews: Andrew (Tanya) and Charles Reimer, Scott (Angela) Bins and Jeff (Jenna) Bins; great niece and nephews: Alexandra, Paul, Michael and Anthony Reimer and Simon Gregory Endejan Bins and one very special friend, Leonard Mueller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Ken Kerchoff and Gerald Hensgen; son: David Kerchoff.
Funeral services will be held at 12 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at Rock River Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10 AM until the start of services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.