Barbara J. Fillbach

December 13, 1934 - March 20, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Barbara J. Fillbach, age 84, of Beloit, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in her home. She was born December 13, 1934 to the late William and Hilda (Richter) Agnew in Minneapolis, MN. She married Reo G. Fillbach on November 28, 1953 in Beloit. Barb graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1953. She was a past member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Barb worked at Beloit Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant for 20 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and being a mom & homemaker. Barb always wanted to "make your favorite food" when you were over for a visit. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Barb fought and beat cancer for 37 years. She always said "never give up" encouraging other to keep the hope.

She is survived by husband, Reo Fillbach; her four children: Dana (Coleen) Fillbach, Deanna Cushman, Julie (Paul) Murphy and Zach (Sara) Fillbach; seven grandchildren: Josh (Sarah) Cushman, Zachary (Kayla) Murphy, Abbie Murphy and Alison Murphy, Clay (Kayla) Fillbach, Mitchell (Lindsey) and Nick Fillbach; and five great-grandchildren: Mason, Noah, Tommy, Liam and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Mitchell; sister, Eleanor (Jim) Whittington; and brother, William Agnew.

Barb's Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Memorials may be directed to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Beloit Cancer Center for the care they gave Barb.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse