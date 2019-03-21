December 13, 1934 - March 20, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Barbara J. Fillbach, age 84, of Beloit, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in her home. She was born December 13, 1934 to the late William and Hilda (Richter) Agnew in Minneapolis, MN. She married Reo G. Fillbach on November 28, 1953 in Beloit. Barb graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1953. She was a past member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Barb worked at Beloit Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant for 20 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and being a mom & homemaker. Barb always wanted to "make your favorite food" when you were over for a visit. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Barb fought and beat cancer for 37 years. She always said "never give up" encouraging other to keep the hope.

She is survived by husband, Reo Fillbach; her four children: Dana (Coleen) Fillbach, Deanna Cushman, Julie (Paul) Murphy and Zach (Sara) Fillbach; seven grandchildren: Josh (Sarah) Cushman, Zachary (Kayla) Murphy, Abbie Murphy and Alison Murphy, Clay (Kayla) Fillbach, Mitchell (Lindsey) and Nick Fillbach; and five great-grandchildren: Mason, Noah, Tommy, Liam and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant son, Mitchell; sister, Eleanor (Jim) Whittington; and brother, William Agnew.

Barb's Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Memorials may be directed to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

Brian Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000

The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice and Beloit Cancer Center for the care they gave Barb.