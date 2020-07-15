May 22, 1940 - July 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Barbara J. Emert, age 80, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at home. She was born in Downers Grove, IL, on May 22, 1940, the daughter of Raymond and Catherine (Licht) Gadke. She married Joseph Emert on May 9, 1959 in Stanley, WI. Barbara was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. Her face would light up when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited, they were her everything, she was so proud of them. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas crafts, gardening, and her flower beds. She loved talking on the phone to her sister in law, Ruth Emert, and her brothers. She was a Green Bay Packers, Nascar, and Brewers fan.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Joe; 2 daughters, Deb (Dennis) Cook and Darlene (Mark) Finnegan; 4 grandchildren: Tammie (Steven) Hardy, Teresa (Jake) Howard, Justyn (Taylor) Finnegan, and Krystina (Nate) Schumer; 4 great grandchildren: Allyson Cook, Andrew Howard, Bristyl (Brees) Finnegan, and Landon Schumer; 3 brothers: Jim Gadke, Ray (Paula) Gadke, and Donald (Joanne) Gadke; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Vera Drost, Shirley Copenhaver, Mary Kubish, and William Gadke.
Private family services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Barbara's family wants to send a special thank you to Maria from MyCare and her staff, and Sara and Crystal from Mercy Hospice.