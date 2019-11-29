Barbara Ellen Kobbervig

February 16, 1937 - November 27, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Barbara Ellen (Barb) (Anderson) Kobbervig, 82, knew Jesus loved her, and was welcomed into his loving arms on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born February 16, 1937 to Sheldon and Elnora Dyerson. Sheldon passed away when she was 8 months old. Elnora married Aldro Anderson when Barb was five. He adopted her and raised her as his own. Barb was a 1955 graduate of Dodgeville High School. Barb married Dean Kobbervig in 1955.

Barb is survived by her four children: Michael (Ivy) Kobbervig, of Brodhead, Kathy (Mike) McCutchin, of Janesville, Cindy (Stephen) Karstaedt, of Beloit and David Kobbervig, of Vietnam; nine grandchildren: Justin (Brain) U'ren, of Oregon, Shelly Horn, of Oregon, Kami (Brandon) Brauer, of East Troy, Mitch (Jessica) McCutchin, of Clinton, Chris (Anna) Karstaedt, of Avalon, Mindy (Josh) Tracy, of Avalon, Ethan Karstaedt, of Clinton, Kendl Kobbervig, of Tennessee, and Jordan Kobbervig, of California; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Carolyn) Anderson, of Dodgeville; sister, Penny (Darrell) Sawyer, of Boerne TX; sister-in-law, Mary Stein, of Madison; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service for Barb will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Fehling of Aurora Health Systems in Delavan, for taking such good care of our Mom for the last 30 years. Thank you to the Beloit Memorial Hospital doctors and nurses for their compassionate care. Also, thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice and all the staff from Beloit Senor Living who cared for her daily and made her feel loved. She was so grateful and loved all of you.