Barbara Ellen (Hook) Pierce

August 13, 1942 - April 24, 2023

Evansville, WI - Barbara Ellen Pierce (neé Hook), 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 24th, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born on August 13th, 1942, in Madison to Leslie and Dowyle (Newton) Hook and grew up on their farm in Brooklyn, Wisconsin with her younger brother, Wayne. She graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1960 and in 1963 married her life-long partner, Norman Pierce.

