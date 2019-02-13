July 14, 1956 - February 7, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Barbara E. Kamlager, 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in her home. She was born on July 14, 1956 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Richard and Lila (Jarvi) Kamlager. Barb was a 1974 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Barb was employed by Specialty Billing of Janesville, WI. She was a member of Good News Christian Center, where she was Secretary and also a Children's Ministry Director.

Survivors include her sisters, Carol (Harlan) Southworth of South Beloit, IL and Judy (Don) Rohr of Beloit, WI; brother, Gerald Kamlager; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Harriet Trimble and Mary Posey.

Memorial services for Barb will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Clifton White officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Good News Christian Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com