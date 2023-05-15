Janesville, WI - Barbara E. Fisher, age 88, of Janesville, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elkhorn on Jan. 31, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Mabel (Christiansen) Harding. Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Elkhorn High School. She then went on to nursing school and was a 1956 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing. Barbara married Richard "Dick" W. Fisher on July 5, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2002. During her nursing career she worked for St. Francis in Milwaukee, Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, Mercy Hospital where she worked for 33 years and then took a part-time position at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She loved to travel, visit casinos, playing card games, especially Polish Poker and was an avid fan of all Wisconsin Sports Teams. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially during Christmas and holidays. She was a faithful member of St. William's Catholic Church and the Catholic Womens Club.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Joan (James) Polglaze and Patricia "Patty" (David) Sheskey both of Janesville; 4 grandchildren: Jennifer (fiancé, Nikolas Lima) Polglaze, Jacqueline Polglaze, Stephanie Sheskey and Jeremy Sheskey; great grandson, Michael Lima; sister, Norma Donnelly; brother, Louis (Mary Jo) Harding; sister-in-law, Donna (Lee) Preston; special friends who were like family, Joanne and Gary Polglaze Sr. and Charlotte Butters; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 brothers; Al Harding and Michael Harding; 3 sisters: Mary Giuliani, Janet Doyle and Joyce Harding; along with many in-laws of the Fisher Family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Williams Catholic Church or St. Williams School. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to our mom and G-ma".
Mom, you brought so many wonderful memories to our lives and we will cherish them forever. You were the BEST!!
