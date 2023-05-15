January 31, 1935 - May 11, 2023

Janesville, WI - Barbara E. Fisher, age 88, of Janesville, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elkhorn on Jan. 31, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Mabel (Christiansen) Harding. Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Elkhorn High School. She then went on to nursing school and was a 1956 graduate of Mercy School of Nursing. Barbara married Richard "Dick" W. Fisher on July 5, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2002. During her nursing career she worked for St. Francis in Milwaukee, Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, Mercy Hospital where she worked for 33 years and then took a part-time position at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She loved to travel, visit casinos, playing card games, especially Polish Poker and was an avid fan of all Wisconsin Sports Teams. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially during Christmas and holidays. She was a faithful member of St. William's Catholic Church and the Catholic Womens Club.

