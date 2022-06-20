Barbara E. "Barb" Goede

Janesville, WI - Barbara "Barb" E. Goede, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born in Janesville, WI on August 31, 1941 a daughter of Clifford and Marie (Pollock) St Clair. Barb married Raymond "Ray" Goede.
Barb dearly loved her family and always worried about them. She loved making people happy and her motherly instinct was always present. She always tried to comfort everyone, and if she had food ready you know she was going to offer you to eat no matter who you were. Barb also loved to do crafts.
She is lovingly remembered and survived by her children: Richard "Ricky" Ceslok, Helen (Shawn) Schemehorn, Donald "Donnie" Ceslok and Joseph "Joe" Ceslok; Grandchildren, Jessica, Tommy, Kellen, Michael, Klifford, MaKayla, Samantha and Brandon; 16 Great Grandchildren; siblings: Esther, Pat, Allie and nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond; son Michael Ceslok, daughter Kathy Henze; grandson Zackerie Schemehorn and five siblings.
A visitation for Barb will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. A small service will follow at 6:00 PM.
The family would like to thank her sons Joe and Don for caring for Barb, as well as the faculty of Alden Meadow Park for the care given to Barb while she was there.
